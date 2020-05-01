|
EARL Austin John
On the 24th April, 2020, peacefully at Winchley Home, aged 89 years, of West Winch. Beloved husband of the late Lorna, loving dad of Jackie and Adrian, a dear father-in-law and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Winchley Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020