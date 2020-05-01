Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Austin EARL

Austin EARL Notice
EARL Austin John

On the 24th April, 2020, peacefully at Winchley Home, aged 89 years, of West Winch. Beloved husband of the late Lorna, loving dad of Jackie and Adrian, a dear father-in-law and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Winchley Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
