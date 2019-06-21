|
|
Peacefully, on the 13th June, 2019, at home, aged 79 years, of Fairstead. Much loved wife of Michael, loving mum of Paul and Debbie and a dear mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019