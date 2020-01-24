|
DAW
Barbara
passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 93 years. Beloved Wife of Arthur (deceased), Mum of David, Diana, Wendy, Robert (deceased), Michael, Rossalyn, Christine, Gillian and Barbara also a Mother-in Law, Nan and Great Nan. Funeral Service to take place at St. Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.15pm, followed by a private family Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance and Q.E.H. Hospital League of Friends may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
