Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
14:15
St. Nicholas Church
Dersingham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara DAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara DAW

Notice Condolences

Barbara DAW Notice
DAW

Barbara

passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 93 years. Beloved Wife of Arthur (deceased), Mum of David, Diana, Wendy, Robert (deceased), Michael, Rossalyn, Christine, Gillian and Barbara also a Mother-in Law, Nan and Great Nan. Funeral Service to take place at St. Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.15pm, followed by a private family Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance and Q.E.H. Hospital League of Friends may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -