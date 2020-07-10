|
|
HURR (Barbara) Jean
On 6th July 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall Care Home, Jean, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Mike; much loved mother of Stephen, Susan, and Philip, and devoted grandmother to their children. Funeral Service private, due to current circumstances. Donations if desired for, British Heart Foundation and Royal National Institute for the Blind, may be sent c/o A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations via www.ajcoggles.co.uk, follow link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020