PALMER Barbara
Peacefully on 22nd July, 2019 after a short illness aged 86 years of Great Bircham, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Len, sister and auntie. Dearest mum of Linda, Philip, Andrew, Deborah, Trevor, Paul, Elizabeth and Louise and their partners. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. Friend to many, "her pain is now gone". Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Great Bircham on Monday 5th August at 4.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton. The Family have requested please feel free to wear something Lilac.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019