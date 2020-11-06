|
POCKLINGTON
Barbara
Peacefully on 31st October 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Barbara (Kate), aged 91 years. Much loved wife of George (deceased), loving Mum of Gary and Shirley, Mother-in-law to Wendy (deceased) and Graham, Nana to Laura, Liam and Kelly and Great-Nana to Marley, Rita and Ruby. Barbara will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Private family funeral to be held on Thursday 19th November at 11.30am at All Saints Church, Wretton followed by burial in the Churchyard. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to R H Bond Funeral Directors, Salisbury House, Lynn Road, Stoke Ferry, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE33 9SW. Tel: 01366 500241
