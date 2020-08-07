Home

Barbara WHISKER

Barbara WHISKER Notice
WHISKER

Barbara

Suddenly, on the 24 July, 2020, aged 81 years, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Barry. Loving mum of Jason (deceased) and Marcus, a dear mother-in-law to Julie and a much loved grandmother to Matthew, Joshua, Danielle and Charlotte. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020
