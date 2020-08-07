|
WHISKER
Barbara
Suddenly, on the 24 July, 2020, aged 81 years, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Barry. Loving mum of Jason (deceased) and Marcus, a dear mother-in-law to Julie and a much loved grandmother to Matthew, Joshua, Danielle and Charlotte. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
