Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry BLOYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry BLOYE

Notice Condolences

Barry BLOYE Notice
BLOYE Barry (known as Baz)

On 2nd July, 2020, aged 77 years, peacefully in his sleep, at the Norfolk Hospice, (Tapping House). A dearly loved husband to Brenda, a much loved dad to Sean & Carole, loving grandad to Adam & Emma, Aaron, Ryan & Paige, Callum & Kerry and Jackie. A loved brother. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family funeral. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -