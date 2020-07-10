|
|
BLOYE Barry (known as Baz)
On 2nd July, 2020, aged 77 years, peacefully in his sleep, at the Norfolk Hospice, (Tapping House). A dearly loved husband to Brenda, a much loved dad to Sean & Carole, loving grandad to Adam & Emma, Aaron, Ryan & Paige, Callum & Kerry and Jackie. A loved brother. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family funeral. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020