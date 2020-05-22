|
HUMPHREY
Barry peacefully on 12th May 2020 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Dear husband of Joy, dear dad of Debbie, grandad of Lee and Hollie. great-grandad of Layla May and Rueben. For all friends and relations wishing to say their last goodbye to Barry, he will be leaving his home at 11am on Tuesday 2nd June (social distance along Lynn Road (Opp CO OP), car parking available at Dersingham Social Club. Donations in memory of Barry for Critical Care Unit QEH may be sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors
40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020