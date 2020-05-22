Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry HUMPHREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry HUMPHREY

Notice Condolences

Barry HUMPHREY Notice
HUMPHREY

Barry peacefully on 12th May 2020 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Dear husband of Joy, dear dad of Debbie, grandad of Lee and Hollie. great-grandad of Layla May and Rueben. For all friends and relations wishing to say their last goodbye to Barry, he will be leaving his home at 11am on Tuesday 2nd June (social distance along Lynn Road (Opp CO OP), car parking available at Dersingham Social Club. Donations in memory of Barry for Critical Care Unit QEH may be sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors

40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -