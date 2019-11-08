Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil HIPKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil HIPKIN

Notice Condolences

Basil HIPKIN Notice
HIPKIN Basil George

On the 30th October, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 96 years, of West Winch. Beloved husband of the late Violet, loving dad of Ray and Carol. A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 15th November, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -