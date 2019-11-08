|
|
HIPKIN Basil George
On the 30th October, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 96 years, of West Winch. Beloved husband of the late Violet, loving dad of Ray and Carol. A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 15th November, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019