Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
Beatrice WRIGHT

Beatrice WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Beatrice May (Beaty)

Peacefully, on the 24th August, 2019 at Burman House, Terrington St John, aged 95 years, formerly of Bustard's Lane, Walpole St Peter. Beloved wife of the late Ken. A loving mother, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 5th September, 2019 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 29, 2019
