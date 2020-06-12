Home

More Obituaries for Bernard BANKS
Bernard BANKS

Bernard BANKS Notice
BANKS Bernard

Peacefully passed away on the 8th June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. A beloved husband of the late Sue. A much loved dad of Cara and James and a dearly loved brother and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Salvation Army (King's Lynn) and British Red Cross, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
