NICHOLLS
Bernard
Passed on 24th April 2020, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years of Lower Farm Nursing Home, formerly of Horsleys Court, Metcalfe Avenue and Seabank Way. Dearest husband of the late Audrey, dearest father, grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family service. Donations instead of flowers for the Royal British Legion, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020