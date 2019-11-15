|
|
WILDEN Bert
peacefully on 2nd November 2019 at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, Bert (Herbert Curly) aged 90 years. Much loved brother of Geoffrey and brother-in-law of Sonja and Dennis. Bert will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for Laburnum Lodge Care Home, Littleport may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019