GEORGE
Beryl Marina (née Bloy)
Loving wife of Albert Walter (deceased), beloved mother of Hilary and Catherine, grandmother of Robyn, Matthew, Lizzie and Rowanna, passed away on 4th March 2020, aged 84 years. Born in Stanhoe, Beryl also lived in Weasenham and Downham Market. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Her funeral takes place at Downhham Market Methodist Church on 24th March at 2.15pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020