Home

POWERED BY

Beryl GEORGE

Notice Condolences

Beryl GEORGE Notice
GEORGE

Beryl Marina (née Bloy)

Loving wife of Albert Walter (deceased), beloved mother of Hilary and Catherine, grandmother of Robyn, Matthew, Lizzie and Rowanna, passed away on 4th March 2020, aged 84 years. Born in Stanhoe, Beryl also lived in Weasenham and Downham Market. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Her funeral takes place at Downhham Market Methodist Church on 24th March at 2.15pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -