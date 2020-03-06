Home

On the 4th March, 2020, peacefully at Bilney Hall Care Home, aged 95 years, formerly of Bransby Close, King's Lynn and The Limes, Clenchwarton. Beloved wife of the late Geoff. Loving mum to Michael (deceased), Roy (deceased) and Stephen. A much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 at 9:15am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street,King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020
