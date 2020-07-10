|
|
WATSON
Beryl Sarah
passed away peacefully on 6th June 2020, aged 91 at Goodwin's Hall Care Home. Close family members attended a private funeral on 24th June at Gayton Road Cemetery due to Covid 19. Beryl was born in King's Lynn in 1929 marrying Stanley in 1949. They lived at Queensway, Gaywood all their married life in the house they had built. This became home to their daughters Linda and Suzanne providing a happy childhood until they spread their wings. Beryl was a very glamorous lady working in beauty and fashion. Sophisticated, liberated, proud and independent and always wanting the best for her daughters. Her support ensured their happy successful lives, Linda as an architect and Suzanne in personal banking. She engaged with local affairs supporting events, politics and other organisations including voluntary work. Together Beryl and Stanley enjoyed travelling spending their later years cruising on the Great Ouse navigation. There will be a celebration of Beryl's life in safer times.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020