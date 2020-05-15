Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Ingoldisthorpe on 2nd May, 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Derek (deceased), cherished mum of Graham and Sheila, devoted mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, nan, great-nan, great-grandma and aunt. Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Private family cremation due to the current restrictions on Thursday 28th May at 11.30am, donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG. A celebration of her life will be arranged later in the year.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
