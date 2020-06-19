|
HAZELWOOD
Betty (née Shread)
Sadly passed away, on the 16 June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years. A beloved wife of the late Bing. A loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Winchley Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020