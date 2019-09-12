Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
13:30
St. Faiths Church
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Betty HODGKINSON Notice
HODGKINSON

Betty Frances

Peacefully passed away on 2nd September 2019 on her 91st birthday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Bob, Rosemary, Andrew and Michael, dear mother-in-law to Linda, Andrew and Trudi, a loving grandma to eight grandchildren and a great-grandma to seven great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St. Faiths Church on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a family only committal at Mintlyn Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019
