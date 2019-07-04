|
PRATT Betty
Very peacefully, on the 28th June, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of South Wootton. Adored and much loved wife of Vic, much loved mum of Lesley, Lester and David and mum-in-law of Peter, Yvette and Kim. Loving nan of Oliver (and his partner Katie), Christopher, Robert, David and Della and great-grandmother of Olivia. Dearest sister-in-law of Olive, John (deceased), Sonny (deceased), Barbara (deceased), Fred (deceased), Joan, Brenda (deceased) and Jim (deceased). Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Thursday, 18th July, 2019 at 1.30pm followed by PRIVATE Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St Mary's Church, South Wootton and Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019