STONE Betty Irene
On the 13th September, 2020, peacefully at her home, aged 87 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved wife of Morris (Rocky) and loving mum to Paul, Kevin and Janice. A dear mother-in-law to Fiona and Karen, grandmother to Rhiannon, Olivia, Gemma, James, Rachel and Sarah, great-grandmother to Aria, Brodie and Mylah and beloved sister of Margaret. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for West Raynham Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020