GILDING

Bill

Suddenly at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bill aged 82 years of Dersingham (Formerly Of Old Hunstanton). Dearly loved husband

of the late Tess, dearest dad of John & Mel, dear father-in-law of Steve, grandad of Luke, and brother of Pauline. Funeral service at

Mintlyn Crematotrium on Friday 13th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for The Donkey Sanctuary may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
