Brenda BROCK Notice
BROCK

Brenda On 11th January 2020, peacefully at Diamond House, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of John (deceased). Much loved mum of Linda, and son-in-law Mike. Loving nan of Carl and Sue, Michelle and Jason. Great-nan to Benji and Sonny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
