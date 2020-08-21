Home

W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
View Map
Brenda DACK Notice
DACK

Brenda Jean

(née Barrett)

Peacefully passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Bob, loving mum to Stephen and Pamela, mother-in-law to Rodney, devoted grandma to Stephanie and cherished great-grandma. Her funeral service shall take place on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 3.15pm. Sadly due to the current circumstances we respectfully ask that only immediate family and close friends attend the service. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support can be made at the service. Stephen and Pamela would like to thank everyone who looked after Brenda in her final years and for helping to make her life more comfortable. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son Funeral Directors, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Telephone: 01945 584762
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 21, 2020
