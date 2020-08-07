Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Brenda KING

Brenda KING Notice
KING Brenda (née Thompson)

Peacefully passed away, on the 5th August, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of Norwich. A much loved wife of George, a dearly loved mum of Christine, a dear grandma to Emily and Thomas and great-grandma to Louie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for MIND, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020
