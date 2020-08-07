|
KING Brenda (née Thompson)
Peacefully passed away, on the 5th August, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of Norwich. A much loved wife of George, a dearly loved mum of Christine, a dear grandma to Emily and Thomas and great-grandma to Louie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for MIND, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020