|
|
DAPLYN Brian
Peacefully, on the 9th July, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of West Winch. Dearly loved husband of Betty, loving dad of Christopher and Adrian and father-in-law of Cora. A much loved grandad of Natasha and Chloe. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020