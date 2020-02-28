Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:15
St Mary's Church
South Wootton
View Map

Brian HOUSDEN

Notice Condolences

Brian HOUSDEN Notice
HOUSDEN Brian John

Aged 84 years. Passed away suddenly, at home, on 15th February, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, much loved stepdad of Matthew and Simon. A dear father-in-law, grandad, brother-in-law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. PRIVATE Cremation, followed by Memorial Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Purfleet Trust and British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -