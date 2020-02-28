|
|
HOUSDEN Brian John
Aged 84 years. Passed away suddenly, at home, on 15th February, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, much loved stepdad of Matthew and Simon. A dear father-in-law, grandad, brother-in-law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. PRIVATE Cremation, followed by Memorial Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Purfleet Trust and British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020