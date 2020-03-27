|
HOUSDEN
Brian
Liz and family would like to thank everybody who attended Brian's service on the 11th March, 2020. Many thanks for all your messages, cards and kind words at this sad time. Thank you to Dr Chris McKenzie and the community nurses for their excellent care, to Reverend James Nash for a lovely service, for all your donations to Purfleet Trust and the British Heart Foundation and to Thornalley Funeral Services for all funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020