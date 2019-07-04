|
|
PAGE Brian
On the 30th June, 2019, suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 65 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Much loved dad of Nicola, James and Harriet. Father-in-law to Jon, Natalie and Will. Adored grandad to Jack, Lauren, Joe, George, Oscar and Harvey. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Friday, 12th July, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by Interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019