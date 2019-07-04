Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
PAGE Brian

On the 30th June, 2019, suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 65 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Much loved dad of Nicola, James and Harriet. Father-in-law to Jon, Natalie and Will. Adored grandad to Jack, Lauren, Joe, George, Oscar and Harvey. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Friday, 12th July, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by Interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019
