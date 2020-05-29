|
PATON Brian David
Unexpectedly, on the 22nd May, 2020. He will be much missed by Charlotte, Sam, Bud, Lisa and Christian, all his lovely girls and his best boy. Sadly there is no opportunity for us to invite you to join us at the funeral. We have however decided in conjunction with the Borough Council that we will plant a swathe of daffodils in The Walks in the autumn and will invite you to help us plant them as a lasting memorial to this kind and lovely man. Should you wish to make a donation, this can be made via cheque to 'Thornalley Donations Account'. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn , PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020