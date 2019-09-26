Home

Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Passed away peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 17th September, aged 79 years, formerly of Wisbech. Beloved husband of Carol, father of Giles and Zoe. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Support Ltd, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
