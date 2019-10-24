Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00
King's Lynn Minster
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian TUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian TUCK

Notice Condolences

Brian TUCK Notice
TUCK Brian

passed away peacefully, on 21st October, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of Hillington Square and lately of Woodlands Care Home. A beloved husband of the late Sylvia and a much loved brother of Margaret. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (St James District Nurses Equipment), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.