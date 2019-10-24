|
TUCK Brian
passed away peacefully, on 21st October, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of Hillington Square and lately of Woodlands Care Home. A beloved husband of the late Sylvia and a much loved brother of Margaret. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 at 12.00noon followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (St James District Nurses Equipment), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019