Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian WATERFALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian WATERFALL

Notice Condolences

Brian WATERFALL Notice
WATERFALL

Brian William

of Oxborough, passed away suddenly at his home, on 5th June 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary (re-united), much loved Dad of Janice and Anthony, father-in-law to Gary. Brian will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Private Funeral Service due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or Asthma UK can be sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -