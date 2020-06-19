|
|
WATERFALL
Brian William
of Oxborough, passed away suddenly at his home, on 5th June 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary (re-united), much loved Dad of Janice and Anthony, father-in-law to Gary. Brian will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Private Funeral Service due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or Asthma UK can be sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020