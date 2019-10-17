|
|
ROYE
Bridget Helen (Biddy)
On the 15th October, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of Gaywood, formerly of Great Massingham. A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, sister, auntie and friend. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 29th October, 2019 at 10.00am. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for CDS Bereavement Fund 42816, may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019