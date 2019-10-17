Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget ROYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget ROYE

Notice Condolences

Bridget ROYE Notice
ROYE

Bridget Helen (Biddy)

On the 15th October, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of Gaywood, formerly of Great Massingham. A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, sister, auntie and friend. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 29th October, 2019 at 10.00am. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for CDS Bereavement Fund 42816, may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.