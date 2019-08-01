|
|
SMITH
Bridget On 26th July 2019, peacefully at her home in Pentney, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of Norman. Much loved mum of Claudette, Claudia and Brad. Beautiful nan of Ellie, Josh, Sophie, Phoebe, Lucy, Harvey, Toby, Declan, Millie, Freya, Fearne, and a special great granny to Summer. Loving mother in law of Shell and Gary, and a loving sister. Funeral Service at St Mary Magdalen's Church, Pentney on Tuesday 6th August at 11:00am, followed by a burial in the churchyard. No mourning clothes by request. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, Kings Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019