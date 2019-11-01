|
|
In loving memory of a dear husband
STEPHEN RISEBROW
who sadly passed away on 3rd November 2018.
I thought of you today, but that is nothing new
I thought of you yesterday, and days before that too
I think of all I have to say,
whenever I speak your name
But all I have are memories,
and your picture in a frame.
I know I can't be with you now, and you can't be with me,
But safe inside my heart you'll stay, that's where you'll always be.
Your loving wife Cathy
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019