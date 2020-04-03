|
LEMMON Bryan James
On the 31st March, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 81 years, of North Wootton. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loving dad of Simon and Benjamin, a dear father-in-law to Lucy and Danielle and a much loved grandad to Jack, Mollie and Georgie. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020