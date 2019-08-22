|
WIFFEN
Bryan Charles
Passed away peacefully, on the 16th August, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie and a much loved dad of Sue and her partner Dave. A dear friend to Marise. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on
Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Close Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019