Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Bryan WIFFEN

Bryan WIFFEN Notice
WIFFEN

Bryan Charles

Passed away peacefully, on the 16th August, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie and a much loved dad of Sue and her partner Dave. A dear friend to Marise. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on

Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Close Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
