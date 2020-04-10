Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
16:00
Bryn PLAICE

Bryn PLAICE Notice
PLAICE Bryn Antony

On Friday, 3rd April, 2020, unexpectedly at his flat, in Ramsgate, Kent, Bryn, aged 58 years. The dearly loved son of Brian (deceased) and Pearl Lewis, of St Germans. Stepson of Michael and devoted daddy of Chaz. A special brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Bryn will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him. Private cremation on Friday, 24th April, 2020 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. A Celebration Service of Bryn's life will be held, when permitted at St German's Parish Church. All will be welcome. Donations, if desired, for Myeloma UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020
