BACKHAM
Carole Mary (nee Bunkle)
Daughter to Henry Richard and Mary Bunkle of Heacham (both deceased), passed away peacefully, on the 29th February, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Care Home in Peterborough, aged 75 years. Her children David and Angela and sister Lorraine would like to invite all her friends and family to attend her funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 10:45am on Thursday, 19th March 2020, and to join us immediately afterwards at the Royal British Legion Club, King's Lynn to celebrate her life. Family flowers only please. All donations made at her funeral service will be shared equally between the Royal British Legion charity and the Royal British Legion Club in King's Lynn, or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020