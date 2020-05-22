Home

On the 15th May, 2020, peacefully at Goodwins Hall, King's Lynn, aged 88 years, formerly of Docking. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum of Stephanie, Judith, Adrian, Martin and Sarah. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020
