On the 23rd May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Les. Loving mum to Kevin (deceased) and Lesley-Anne. A dear mother-in-law to Ray and a much loved granny M. Funeral Service at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 1.30pm followed by Interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for SPINAL INJURIES ASSOCIATION, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 31, 2019