MACK
Charles Frank
Aged 88 years of Terrington St John. Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2020 at his home. Much loved husband of Pam, loving Dad of Andrew, Kevin and Glynis, Father-in-law of Wendy, Isabel and Craig. Grandad of Emma, Carnie, Jonathan, Thomas and James and Great-Grandad of Jessica, Harvey, Jenson and Ellis. A great friend to so many. Charles will be so sadly missed. A graveside service will be held at Tilney St Lawrence Church on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Charles's memory to be shared between British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020