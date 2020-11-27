Home

Charles RICHARDS

Charles RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS

Charles Brinley (Brin)

On the 21st November, 2020, peacefully at Millbridge Care Home, Heacham, aged 87 years, formerly of Chelmsford. Beloved husband of Marie (deceased). Loving dad of Jacqui and Tracey. A dear father-in-law to Brett and Andrew and a much loved grandad to Alice, Evie, Darci, Callum and Charlie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -