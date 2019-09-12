|
COGGIN
Chris (Coggi)
Taken from us quite suddenly on August 30th, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after collapsing at home, two days before aged 62. Much loved partner to Sally, devoted and loving father to Daniel, loving brother to Linda & Philip, uncle to Jonathan & Joanna and brother-in-law to Stephen & Viv, a kind and loyal friend to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations If desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019