SMITH
Christina Pearl
Of Swaffham, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on 16th May 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill, much loved mum of Sarah and Nicola, mother-in-law of John, dear nan of Karl and Charlotte and great-nan of Isla, Darcie and Josh. Chris will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Private Funeral Service due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired to The Swaffham & Litcham Hospice, can be sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020