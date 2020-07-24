|
|
BOUGHEN
Christine Ivy
(Skinner)
Of Stoke Ferry, passed away peacefully at The Grange Care Home Downham Market, on 19th July 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mum of Dawn, Barbara, Eileen, Paul, Chris and re-united with Terry and a much loved Nan and Sister. Christine will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Private Funeral Service due to the current restrictions. All enquiries to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Salisbury House, Lynn Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9SW.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020