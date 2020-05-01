|
|
EMERSON
Christine (Chrissie)
Peacefully, on the 19th April, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 64 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of Michael, cherished mum of Sharon, Joanna, Michelle, Alison, Steven and Jack. Devoted nanny of Chloe, Ryan, Paige, Megan, Alex and Lydia. A special thank you to everyone at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their love and support. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn Charitable Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020