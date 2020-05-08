|
SHEWARD
Christine May
(Chris)
of Weeting, peacefully at Ford Place Nursing Home on 26th April 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, a much loved mum of Philip and the late Kevin and Paul. An amazing mother-in-law to Maria and a loving Grandma and Great-Grandma. A caring and generous lady who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A private funeral for close family will take place on Thursday, 14th May at 2.00pm with a celebration of Christine's life to take place at a later date. Anyone wishing to view Christine's funeral service can do so via a live webcast on the day, by logging onto www.obitus.com, using the username west8283 and password 498328. Donations in memory of Chris for the Guide Dogs, may be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020